NDN: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields looks like the real deal

By John Blair
nflmocks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile people will overlook UNI Jared Brinkman due to his lack of ideal size and only average athletic ability he has the talent to make an NFL roster. His best asset as a player is his strength. He consistently is able to get penetration into the backfield due to his strength and great leverage. He shows a quick first step as well and when not beating his opponent with power can beat his man off the ball. These two traits are part of the reason why Brinkman was named Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year and led the conference with nine tackles for loss in just seven games.

nflmocks.com

NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLUSA Today

Bills' Andre Smith apologizes for hit on Bears QB Justin Fields

Chicago, Andre Smith is sorry. In the Buffalo Bills’ preseason contest against the Chicago Bears, depth linebacker Andre Smith had another productive outing. He led the Bills in tackles, but one moment stood out and it wasn’t exactly a pretty play. Bears quarterback Justin Fields notably does not tighten the...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Bears QB Justin Fields Loses Helmet During Terrifying Hit

Justin Fields got an opportunity to lead the Bears offense during the second half of Saturday’s preseason game, meaning he had to play alongside second- and third-string players. Matt Nagy’s decision almost resulted in disaster. Fields played composed and with sharpness during his several second-half series. But the rookie had...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Justin Fields sees odds of winning Bears starting QB job increase

The talk of Chicago this week has been the strong performance Justin Fields had in his first preseason game as a member of the Bears. For a franchise that has seen continuous struggles at the quarterback position over the year, it was encouraging to see Fields play well against the Dolphins last Saturday. Though he started off going three-and-out on his first three possessions, he was able to put it together down the stretch and lead the Bears to a victory. Finishing the game going 14-for-20 with 142 yards and a passing touchdown — as well as 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground — the first-round pick lived up to the hype.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Teams should already regret passing on Bears QB Justin Fields in the draft

Bears QB Justin Fields looked like the real deal in his first preseason game. Here’s why teams should already have second thoughts about passing on him. The Chicago Bears played their first preseason game of the year against the Miami Dolphins, and you better believe that all eyes were on quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears have been the center of ridicule since drafting Mitch Trubisky in 2017 over players like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: Jimbo Fisher just stole this 4-star from Georgia

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Football Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. In a short period of time, Texas A&M Football head coach Jimbo Fisher has made a lot of noise within the SEC as a recruiter. On Friday, he added another athlete to a class that was already considered one of the best in the country.
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.

