NDN: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields looks like the real deal

The talk of Chicago this week has been the strong performance Justin Fields had in his first preseason game as a member of the Bears. For a franchise that has seen continuous struggles at the quarterback position over the year, it was encouraging to see Fields play well against the Dolphins last Saturday. Though he started off going three-and-out on his first three possessions, he was able to put it together down the stretch and lead the Bears to a victory. Finishing the game going 14-for-20 with 142 yards and a passing touchdown — as well as 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground — the first-round pick lived up to the hype.