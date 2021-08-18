Fantastic FireHouse Subs Soon to be AVAILABLE in West Richland!

Scrolling through Facebook yesterday, I noticed a listing for a cute little home in Richland. The ad doesn't say it's in Richland, but I can tell it is. Thousands of Hanford workers in the 1940s were put up in either a prefab home or one of the many government-built ABC Homes constructed in Richland. Many of these homes today are really nice looking, updated, and well maintained. Some, not so much, but this particular home in the ad was super cute, nicely updated, but has just 609 sq. ft. of living space. It sits on a .14 acre lot that looks like it needs some grass seed and a little water, but that's a nice big lot. Prefabricated homes like this were originally thrown together quickly, as America was at war and Hanford was a busy little beehive. Thousands of workers and their families swarmed the area and needed homes quickly. These homes were not originally even meant to be permanent. Most were assembled with 8-foot sections and had 2x2 exterior walls.