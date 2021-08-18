COVID-19 spreads on Dunn County Board

MENOMONIE — Six Dunn County Board supervisors tested positive for COVID-19 following the local elected body’s July 28 meeting, according to a news release.

In a public plea for Dunn County residents to get vaccinated and wear face masks in public places, officials revealed the recently discovered cases among County Board members.

“We continue to see pre-symptomatic spread from infected persons. This means you can contract the virus and spread it to others before feeling ill yourself,” Dave Bartlett, County Board chairman, said in the news release.

That was the case for the recent outbreak among Dunn County officials, who went on to spread virus to their family members before their symptoms were apparent, the news release stated.

The County Board has a total of 29 members and 28 were present at the July 28 meeting through a mix of in-person and virtual attendance, according to draft minutes.

Almost all attendees of the meeting were fully vaccinated, the news release stated.

Breakthrough cases — where a person who is vaccinated catches the virus and can spread it to others — was mentioned in the news release. Symptoms of COVID-19 are less severe among vaccinated people though and the vast majority of those recently hospitalized due to the virus had not gotten the vaccine.

“Meanwhile, we have only now reached 40% of the county population being vaccinated,” Diana Morehouse, county supervisor and chairwoman of the county’s Health and Human Services Board, said in the news release. “That means six out of 10 of us are not yet protected.”

Dunn County has lagged behind the state’s vaccination rate as just over 50% of Wisconsin residents have received shots to protect against COVID-19.