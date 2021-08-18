Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa Falls, WI

Mason Companies breaks ground on fulfillment center

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1wBn_0bVpe18o00

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mason Companies president and CEO Jay Berlin said a ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday wasn’t just a symbolic gesture.

“It’s a very real commitment to our continuation in this community,” Berlin told a crowd numbering more than 100 onlookers at the site of Mason Companies’ new fulfillment center.

Construction is already underway, and the 425,000-square-foot headquarters located along Lake View Drive in the Lake Wissota Business Park, should be open in late spring or early summer 2022. The facility will be built in stages, and will eventually reach 975,000 square feet in size.

“This is obviously a very exciting day for us,” Berlin told the crowd. “We are so proud to be part of this community. (The new building) will allow us to continue being a part of Chippewa Falls for years to come.”

Mason sells shoes, clothing, electronics and a variety of other items, largely through their website and direct mail catalogs, and they have become a growing, Internet-based company.

Lori Geissler, Mason’s vice president of sourcing and distribution, said Mason Companies is presently split in two locations in the city, and with this building, everyone will move under one roof.

“This facility will allow us to modernize our operations,” Geissler said. “We look forward to bringing our entire team together.”

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman noted that Mason Companies has been in operation since 1904.

“We’ve been very blessed with a number of different projects in the community,” Hoffman said, noting other recent developments like the opening of a Ashley Furniture manufacturing plant. “But when you have someone who has been here 100-plus years and is re-investing, it is just outstanding.”

The company recently purchased a 44.1-acre parcel in the Lake Wissota Business Park, just south of the Mills Fleet Farm distribution center. Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, noted that the site was the county farm just more than 20 years ago, when plans came together to make it a shovel-ready industrial park.

“Our county leaders knew this would be a great place for businesses to grow,” Walker said. “It’s what it was designed for; it was their vision.”

The company already has about 500 employees, and the expansion will only allow them to grow, Walker added.

Mason Companies is working with engineering firm CBS Squared, River Valley Architects and Hoeft Builders to design and build the phased project, which is anticipated to be entirely completed by summer 2023.

With the sale of the land in the Lake Wissota Business Park, it means finding land for a new business park becomes even more urgent, the officials agreed.

“We’re down to about 55 acres in the park,” Walker said. “We are continuing to move in that direction (of finding land for a new park).”

To learn more, visit masoncompaniesinc.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
2K+
Followers
203
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Chippewa Falls, WI
Business
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
City
Mason, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Distribution Center#Business Park#Mason Companies#Ashley Furniture#The Mills Fleet Farm#Cbs Squared
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy