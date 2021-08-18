Mason Companies breaks ground on fulfillment center

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mason Companies president and CEO Jay Berlin said a ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday wasn’t just a symbolic gesture.

“It’s a very real commitment to our continuation in this community,” Berlin told a crowd numbering more than 100 onlookers at the site of Mason Companies’ new fulfillment center.

Construction is already underway, and the 425,000-square-foot headquarters located along Lake View Drive in the Lake Wissota Business Park, should be open in late spring or early summer 2022. The facility will be built in stages, and will eventually reach 975,000 square feet in size.

“This is obviously a very exciting day for us,” Berlin told the crowd. “We are so proud to be part of this community. (The new building) will allow us to continue being a part of Chippewa Falls for years to come.”

Mason sells shoes, clothing, electronics and a variety of other items, largely through their website and direct mail catalogs, and they have become a growing, Internet-based company.

Lori Geissler, Mason’s vice president of sourcing and distribution, said Mason Companies is presently split in two locations in the city, and with this building, everyone will move under one roof.

“This facility will allow us to modernize our operations,” Geissler said. “We look forward to bringing our entire team together.”

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman noted that Mason Companies has been in operation since 1904.

“We’ve been very blessed with a number of different projects in the community,” Hoffman said, noting other recent developments like the opening of a Ashley Furniture manufacturing plant. “But when you have someone who has been here 100-plus years and is re-investing, it is just outstanding.”

The company recently purchased a 44.1-acre parcel in the Lake Wissota Business Park, just south of the Mills Fleet Farm distribution center. Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, noted that the site was the county farm just more than 20 years ago, when plans came together to make it a shovel-ready industrial park.

“Our county leaders knew this would be a great place for businesses to grow,” Walker said. “It’s what it was designed for; it was their vision.”

The company already has about 500 employees, and the expansion will only allow them to grow, Walker added.

Mason Companies is working with engineering firm CBS Squared, River Valley Architects and Hoeft Builders to design and build the phased project, which is anticipated to be entirely completed by summer 2023.

With the sale of the land in the Lake Wissota Business Park, it means finding land for a new business park becomes even more urgent, the officials agreed.

“We’re down to about 55 acres in the park,” Walker said. “We are continuing to move in that direction (of finding land for a new park).”

To learn more, visit masoncompaniesinc.com.