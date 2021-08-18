Cancel
Review: 'So, how's it been?' at Here for Now Theatre's New Works Festival in Stratford, Ontario

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilled on the Here for Now website as a song cycle, this world premiere musical celebration of ‘So, how’s it been?’ put a big ol’ beaming grin on my face from ear to ear. It was sheer heaven to listen to five truly gifted artists who reveal their good nature and good humour (albeit a deliciously wicked one at that when I heard the song about the Canada geese), and who were just thankful and grateful to perform once again in front of a live audience.

