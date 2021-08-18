Cancel
History repeats itself in the tragedy of Afghanistan

By rburgess
Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

With stunning speed, the Taliban’s lightning onslaught across Afghanistan reached the capital Kabul itself. By late Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani was said to have left the country. Pictures of helicopters lifting off from the US embassy recalled the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975 — something President Joe Biden dismissed just last month as implausible. This is a tragedy for the people of the country and a betrayal of the thousands of US and allied troops — and more than 120,000 Afghans — who died in 20 years of war. It is a grave setback, too, for the credibility of the US and of the community of democracies Biden hoped to cement.

Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Stubborn Joe Biden just wouldn’t listen: Goodwin

The big news from the White House Saturday morning was that President Biden had canceled his planned trip to Delaware for the weekend. My first reaction was a hopeful one — maybe he’s finally seen the light and realizes the Kabul situation is deteriorating at a terrifying pace. Maybe he’s...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Trump and Biden agree on this

(CNN) — Almost every US president of the last 70 years has been haunted by the aftereffects of two watershed events: the notorious 1938 "peace in our time" agreement struck at Munich between British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and the 1949 Communist victory in China's civil war.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Trump Assails Biden for Afghanistan 'Humiliation'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden's handling of the retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which he called "the greatest foreign policy humiliation" in U.S. history. Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president...
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
Militarycourierjournal.net

US is Third World in Afghanistan

Few Americans are interested in nation-building or running a peace-keeping operation overseas with our troops, but it has become standard practice. It’s bad policy and an economic burden that we cannot afford. We’ve been nursing the situation in Afghanistan for many years after much of the Taliban force was killed or driven underground. So we’ve had plenty of time to make a transition. Last year Donald Trump had plans to be out by May. That would likely have been delayed, but we didn’t get to see.
U.S. PoliticsIndiana Gazette

Biden administration repeats history

History has repeated itself. It is an adage that those who fail to remember or who refuse to be taught by their mistakes are doomed to repeat them. So it is with the Biden administration. First mistake: Don’t announce to the enemy your plans. In Iraq Obama/Biden announced withdrawal. What...
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: 'The sooner we finish, the better,' says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden says the US is "on pace" to meet a 31 August deadline for evacuations, despite previous calls from allies for an extension. "The sooner we finish the better," he said. Some American troops have already been withdrawn, US media report - although evacuations are not affected.

