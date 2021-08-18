History repeats itself in the tragedy of Afghanistan

With stunning speed, the Taliban’s lightning onslaught across Afghanistan reached the capital Kabul itself. By late Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani was said to have left the country. Pictures of helicopters lifting off from the US embassy recalled the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975 — something President Joe Biden dismissed just last month as implausible. This is a tragedy for the people of the country and a betrayal of the thousands of US and allied troops — and more than 120,000 Afghans — who died in 20 years of war. It is a grave setback, too, for the credibility of the US and of the community of democracies Biden hoped to cement.