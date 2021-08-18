Tillamook man arrested after police chase
A Tillamook man was arrested Tuesday night after leading several police agencies on a nearly half-hour chase that ended with his vehicle in Neawanna Creek. A person reported that Dustin Allen Forsman, 37, was seen exhibiting strange behavior in his car at E. Harbor Drive and S.E. Galena Avenue in Warrenton. When Warrenton police pulled up behind him near S.E. Second Street and Marlin Avenue and flashed their lights, Forsman fled, police say.www.dailyastorian.com
