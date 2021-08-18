Cancel
What happens when a dealership doesn’t smog a vehicle AND registers a truck as a wagon?

It’s not a valid sale if it was not smogged. As to “what happens” I do not know what you mean. It’s up to you to take action. Please do not message or call me unless you are a serious prospective client. The discussions would be outside this forum and would not be visible to the public. If you have additional follow up questions or additional facts to add, re-draft them into a new question and post the new question. My responses on this website DO NOT constitute a consultation, nor do they establish an attorney-client relationship. Only a written retention agreement signed by client and myself will establish an attorney-client relationship.

