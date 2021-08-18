Cancel
The Ultimate Guide To The New River Gorge National Park And Preserve In West Virginia

By Cristy
Only In West Virginia
Only In West Virginia
 5 days ago

In a state filled with beautiful scenery and stunning natural wonders, there’s still one that stands out from all the rest: West Virginia’s New River Gorge. Despite its ancient history – it’s the cradle for one of the world’s oldest rivers – the gorge has seemingly just been discovered by the rest of the nation (and even the world ). Of course, we West Virginians have known and loved this world treasure for centuries, so if you’re just discovering this hidden gem, let us take this opportunity to tell you everything you need to know about visiting the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Wild, Wonderful West Virginia.

You can't truly experience the New River Gorge National Park without a stop at the famous New River Gorge Bridge .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkWoE_0bVpPsvj00
classicdj / Tripadvisor
It's the fifth longest single span arched bridge in the world. It's America's third highest vehicular bridge. It's on the West Virginia state quarter. You can drive over it, walk its bridge walk high above the canyon below , or jump off it with a parachute . The best place to start your experience of this iconic bridge is at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center. .

While the New River Gorge Bridge stands testament to man's ingenuity in spanning such a rugged, massive gorge, the beautiful setting at Grandview Visitors Center. bears witness to the stunning Appalachian scenery of the gorge itself. This appropriately named view is one that you do not want to miss!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRWYq_0bVpPsvj00
Alma R / Tripadvisor

At Sandstone, the star of the show isn't the New River Gorge, per say, but the New River that runs through it. Try the Sandstone Visitors Center, and then definitely take a beautiful drive along the New River to see Sandstone Falls!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vo8yq_0bVpPsvj00
Lee10way / Tripadvisor
If you're interested, check out the two homestead museums en route.

A visit to the nearly abandoned town of Thurmond, West Virginia (population 7) circles back to the history of humanity in the New River Gorge - particularly, the history of the coal mines and railroads that defined this area for generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKEEq_0bVpPsvj00
Steve5863 / Tripadvisor

The gorge is filled with the ruins of other bygone mines and ghost towns as well, like Nutallburg (pictured), Kaymoor , and Royal .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RtZE_0bVpPsvj00
Edward L / Tripadvisor

To explore the New River Gorge by foot, try a nationally recognized trail like the Endless Wall Trail that runs a little over three miles along the New River Gorge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xx9ni_0bVpPsvj00
Tim Pennington / iStock Collection via Getty Images Plus
Long Point Trail is also a popular choice. Or hike Glade Creek Trail to your own private New River Gorge swimming hole !

For an all-inclusive vacation at West Virginia's New River Gorge filled with all the best the area has to offer, try Adventures On The Gorge or ACE Adventure Resort .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Npyc_0bVpPsvj00
TerryAnneMC
For a much cheaper, much more primitive experience, camp for free in a National Park Service campground.

And then there are the West Virginia State Parks that can be found in the New River Gorge region, like the famed Babcock State Park (pictured) and Hawks Nest State Park .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIX3N_0bVpPsvj00
LKNCHOWHOUND / Tripadvisor

Can’t decide which part of the New River Gorge to visit? See it all via a drive: try the New River Gorge Scenic Loop or the African American Heritage Tour .

Of course, we didn’t even touch on one of the most unique train stations in America or the New River glass dome train ride or the old coal mine you can actually tour . What else did we miss? To learn even more, visit the National Park Service website .

