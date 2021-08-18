Ashland-Greenwood area selected for Communities for Kids Initiative
ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood area has recently been selected as one of 41 Nebraska Communities for Kids. Ashland-Greenwood Area Communities for Kids will be supported by a state-wide initiative of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation focused on young children, families and those providing their care. The Communities for Kids initiative is a multi-year planning and implementation initiative created in response to community requests for assistance with shortages of high-quality early childhood care and education programs and support for current providers. Focus on young children, families and providers will support children’s optimal development and can facilitate communities hoping to attract and retain a viable workforce.wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
