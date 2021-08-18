Cancel
Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo claims he will decide whether to recall Harry Kane to the Tottenham squad on SATURDAY... just one day before they visit Wolves amid speculation that the striker wants to leave the club

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuno Espirito Santo said Tottenham will decide on Saturday whether Harry Kane will play at Wolves. The England captain has not travelled to Portugal for the Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday as he continues to train in London. Spurs resume their Premier League...

Harry Kane
#Wolves#Tottenham#Spurs
Portugal
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Nuno hints at Harry Kane availability for Man City clash amid speculations

Nuno Espirito Santo hints at Harry Kane availability for Man City clash. Speaking to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has hinted that Harry Kane will be available for selection for the season opener against Manchester City despite the exit speculations. The 28-year-old failed to report to Spurs’...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham 'move to sign defensive midfielder Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon', with Nuno Espirito Santo giving club his approval to pursue Portugal international as squad rebuild in north London continues

Tottenham are continuing their rebuild under Nuno Espirito Santo and are looking at Portugal international Palhinha to bolster their midfield, according to reports in the Portuguse media. Palhinha was a crucial part of Sporting Lisbon's run to the Portuguese title last season, their first in 19 years, and was named...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane FINALLY returns to training with his Tottenham team-mates amid fears Man City could abandon their pursuit of him with striker in Nuno Espirito Santo's Europa Conference League squad after his Bahamas holiday forced him into isolation

Harry Kane has trained with his Tottenham team-mates for the first time this season on Tuesday after completing his period of isolation following a holiday in the Bahamas. The England captain, who Manchester City are chasing in a £120million deal, has been staying at The Lodge, a hotel at Tottenham's training ground, while he completed his isolation.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane is in the 'right moment' to leave Tottenham and knows he has 'done enough' for the club, says former Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta as he admits it would be nice to see the striker at his former side

Pablo Zabaleta believes it is the right time for Harry Kane to move on from Tottenham and would love to see the England captain join his old club Manchester City before the transfer window shuts. Kane's current club beat Pep Guardiola's City 1-0 in their Premier League opener on Sunday,...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Harry Kane’s availability for Tottenham’s game with Wolves yet to be decided

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will decide whether Harry Kane will make his return at Wolves after Saturday’s training session. The England captain, whose future continues to dominate the agenda, has not travelled to Portugal for the Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday as he continues to train in London.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo bemoans Tottenham blowing their 'feel-good factor' with shock Europa Conference defeat to Pacos de Ferreira days after beating Manchester City... and stays coy over absent Harry Kane's future

Nuno Espirito Santo admitted Tottenham have lost some of their 'feel-good factor' after their shock defeat at Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League. Spurs came into their first clash in Europe this season off the back of a superb opening Premier League victory over Manchester City, but were left stunned in Portugal and must now turn the play-off tie around at home.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

You don't look it, Pep! Guardiola claims he is 'more than happy' with his squad if the transfer window ended TODAY... despite public pursuit of £150m-rated Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed he would be 'more than happy' with his squad if the transfer window closed without Harry Kane or any other signings arriving at the club. The Premier League champions are in a stand-off with Spurs over England captain Kane, who Tottenham value at...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo insists he and Harry Kane will decide whether the wantaway striker plays against Wolves and NOT chairman Daniel Levy... and reveals he has 'trained good' despite pushing to join Manchester City

Nuno Espirito Santo says he and Harry Kane will make the decision as to whether the Tottenham striker plays at Wolves on Sunday - and not chairman Daniel Levy. The Spurs manager sounded positive on the fitness of Kane, who has not featured this season amid speculation over his future.

