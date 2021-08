Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Isn't it annoying when you buy something only to find that it goes on sale a day or two later? Amazon products go on sale all the time, but you have to keep a close eye out to catch the deals before they're gone in the blink of an eye. But right now, open up those peepers because plenty of Alexa-enabled Amazon devices are on for amazing deals, including Fire TV Sticks for up to 26% off, Echo-enabled smart speakers that are down 60%, and Echo screen devices for $30 off! Even Fire tablets and Kindle readers are marked down significantly in price, by as much as $50 shaved off the final price tag. But hurry—this is a limited-time deal, so you'll want to stock up now before you blink again and these deals are gone.