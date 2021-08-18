Zoning approved for private school to move into former Coughlin annex

Private Jewish school Cheder Menachem received zoning approval Wednesday to move into the former Coughlin High School annex in Wilkes-Barre. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — With less than a week to begin classes, the city’s Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday approved the relocation of a private Jewish school to the former Coughlin annex from Luzerne, where it had outgrown its space. The Board’s 5-0 vote allowed Cheder Menachem Inc. to establish a Kindergarten through 8th grade school and open a daycare center for a combined 275 children at the North Washington Street annex left vacant by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s consolidation of three city high schools into a brand new facility in Plains Township. Attorney Angelo Terrana, representing Cheder Menachem, said an influx of the Jewish community into the Kingston area pushed the school beyond the limits of its Parry Street location, a former Knights of Columbus building. Terrana added the Planning Commission, earlier in the day, approved of the zoning application. He further conveyed the urgent need of a decision to the Board. “We have a quandary that we need to start the school on Aug. 24. So the school district, at last month’s meeting, adopted a resolution that allowed us to take possession of the building in advance of the actual sale occurring,” Terrana said. The district would be the temporary landlord until the annex and the adjoining original Coughlin high school is sold to City Mills LLC. The new owner, as its done with the former Citizens Bank building downtown, plans to convert the older part of the building into apartments and lease the annex to Cheder Menachem, Terrana said. Yossi Baumgarten, director of Cheder Menachem, said most of the annex would remain intact, with the exception of adding bathrooms to the rooms for the daycare for children who are just beginning toilet training. The school would have approximately 165 students, the daycare approximately 110 children and a combined staff of between 50 and 60 people. The school year will run from September to June. A summer session, with a reduced number of students and staff, will run from July to August. Students and children will be bused and driven by private vehicles to the school that will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The eighth-grade boys will stay to 5 p.m. There will be no extra-curricular activities at night or any immediate plans for sports programs. Baumgarten said the school has the use of 50 parking spots in a lot across the street for parents who drive their children to school or to daycare. “We will have, every morning, the daycare director making sure no parents park in front of the building and just run into school to drop off their kids,” Baumgarten said.The Board also approved expansion projects worth an estimated $5.5 million for the Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley Inc. The Center plans to build a parking lot for 11 vehicles at 350 S. Franklin St. and add a three-story addition to an existing building at 335 S. Franklin St. Michael Hopkins, president and CEO of the Children’s Service Center, said approximately 30 new staff will be added. The Center received a $3.8 million grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. “It’s really an integration of behavioral health and primary care,” Hopkins said. The Center has to have the clinic done by the year and it will be the only one in the area, he said. The Board gave conditional approval Verizon Wilkes-Barre Co. to install a 15,000-gallon diesel fuel tank on its 222 S. Main St. property. The project plans are subject to review and comment by Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department. The tank will fuel a new emergency generator at the site that’s undergoing a large infrastructure upgrade to support Verizon’s 5-G wireless network in the area, said Jim Boris of Claitman Engineering Associates of Pittsburgh, consulting engineer for the project. The tank will meet federal mandates that the generator run for 72 hours at 100 % output to operate the equipment to provide phone service in the event of an emergency, Boris said.