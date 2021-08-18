Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

FOREX-U.S. dollar dips from 4-1/2-month high after Fed minutes, last flat on the day

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped from 4-1/2-month highs to trade little changed on. Wednesday after minutes of last month's Federal Reserve meeting suggested there was no consensus about the. timing of a tapering of its asset purchases under the U.S. central bank's quantitative easing program. A...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Dollar#U S Dollar#Quantitative Easing#Dips#Forex U S#Reuters#Committee#Treasury#Forex Com#City Index#Jackson Hole Symposium#Fx#Monex Europe#Chinese#Bofa Securities#Fed Chair#Aussie Dollar#Nz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Economykitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as Federal Reserve confab looms

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning trading Monday, as the key outside...
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
MarketsCNBC

Gold gains on dollar retreat, Delta risks

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,787.56 per ounce by 5:09 a.m. ET, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,790.20. Gold rose on Monday as the dollar pulled back, with lingering concerns over possible roadblocks to global economic growth from rising Covid-19 Delta virus cases boosting bullion's appeal. Spot...
BusinessCNBC

Dollar dips after last week's climb as Fed doubts resurface

The dollar index, measuring its performance against other main currencies, dipped 0.2% to 93.29 but was close to 93.734 hit on Friday, which was its highest since early November. The U.S. dollar declined broadly on Monday, after registering its biggest weekly rise in more than two months last week as...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar takes break from Delta, Fed worries, cryptos climb, oil extends falls

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 20:. Markets have returned to a risk-off mood, mostly driven by rising covid cases in the US, Germany, Japan and other places. However, the dollar has stabilized, consolidating gains from previous days. Speculation about Fed tightening remains prevalent. Cryptocurrencies are holding onto high ground and oil extends its falls.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Equities gain, U.S. dollar falls as tapering worries recede

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday as investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin changing its accommodative monetary stance faded. Market sentiment was also buoyed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from 3-week low, breaches 6.5/dollar

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded from its lowest against the dollar in more than three weeks to breach a key threshold on Monday, as investors lowered their expectations that the Federal Reserve might soon withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus. Currency traders said global market attention will be on the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium, which takes place on Aug. 27 virtually, for possible comments on the timing of the Fed's tapering. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4969 per dollar, 15 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4984. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4920 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4905 at midday, 107 pips firmer than the previous late session close which was the weakest close since July 27. Traders said the yuan strengthened past the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level as market worries over an imminent Fed tapering faded. But uncertainty around the Fed's monetary policy stance and COVID-19 developments both in China and abroad kept the gains in check. "If the epidemic continues to deteriorate, the dollar may rise further; meanwhile, the expanding risk aversion could force Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to be cautious with his remarks at the Jackson Hole conference to curb the dollar's strength," said Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank. Li added that the Chinese currency was likely to maintain its gradual depreciation trend under such circumstances. China's health authority reported on Monday no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July, offering more signs that the current outbreak which began late last month was coming under control. Many market analysts also saw downside pressure on the yuan in the near term. "The 6.50-figure is no longer a strong resistance level (for dollar/yuan) and the next is seen at 6.5320. Momentum is still a tad bullish but stochastics are showing signs of turning from near overbought condition," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Economists at Huatai Securities lowered their forecasts for the yuan, citing slower domestic economic growth momentum and Fed tapering. "Despite short-term fluctuations, Chinese assets still have greater allocation attractiveness due to higher returns in the mid- to long term," they said in a note, expecting the local currency to trade at 6.38 per dollar at end-2021 and 6.18 at end-2022, from 6.28 and 6.08, respectively. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 93.31 from the previous close of 93.481, while offshore yuan was trading at 6.494 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4969 6.4984 0.02% Spot yuan 6.4905 6.5012 0.16% Divergence from -0.10% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.58% Spot change since 2005 27.52% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.87 98.93 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.31 93.481 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.494 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6674 -2.56% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm on Delta variant threat, dollar retreat

* Japan’s private-sector activity hit by COVID-19 surge - PMI. * Dollar slips from 9-1/2-month peak (Recasts, adds comments, and updates prices) Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday after the U.S. dollar retreated from multi-month highs, while investor concerns that the Delta coronavirus variant could dampen the global economic recovery also lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver rally on bullish outside mkts, notions of still-easy Fed

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in midday U.S. trading Monday. The key outside...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar, Delta virus concerns

* Dollar slips from 9-1/2-month peak hit last week. * Palladium, platinum gain more than 2% each (Updates prices) Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold climbed higher on Monday as the dollar pulled back, while lingering fears of possible roadblocks to global economic growth from rising Delta coronavirus cases worldwide also supported prices.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of PMIs

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Monday as investors eye the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. The FTSE 100 was called to open 32 points higher at 7,120. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Last week European stocks saw...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar pauses after biggest weekly rise in two months

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its rivals on Monday in a bout of profit-taking after registering its biggest weekly rise in more than two months last week fuelled by concerns over the outlook for global growth. The primary source for investor concern is the global...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Risk Taking Rises Ahead of Jackson Hole

Investing.com - The dollar traded lower in early European trade Monday, as gains in equity markets boosted sentiment, prompting traders to take positions in riskier currencies ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting. At 2:55 AM ET (0655 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket...
StocksBarron's

As Jackson Hole Looms, Wall Street Opens Higher

US stocks opened higher on Monday, continuing Friday's bounceback from a soft patch, as traders looked ahead to the annual Federal Reserve conference later this week. The Fed's easy money policies have led to a surge in equities over the past year-and-a-half even as Covid-19 has caused widespread economic suffering, but stocks have been buffeted recently amid fears the fast-spreading Delta variant will harm the recovery.
MarketsForexTV.com

Euro Climbs; U.S. Dollar Weakens On Improved Risk Sentiment

The euro firmed in the European session on Monday, while the U.S. dollar fell, as European stocks followed Asian markets higher amid a recovery in oil prices and on easing fears over an earlier tapering of the Federal Reserve’s bond purchase program. Investors cheered comments from Dallas Fed President Robert...
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks maintain gains after data flurry; Sainsbury's surges

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the black by midday on Monday as investors digested a slew of UK data releases, with Sainsbury's lifted by takeover speculation. The FTSE 100 was 0.4% firmer at 7,117.49. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "Markets enter the new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy