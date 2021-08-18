Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia coronavirus surge leads to new local restrictions

By SUDHIN THANAWALA Associated Press
Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's surging coronavirus caseload is prompting new local restrictions amid ongoing opposition to mask and vaccine mandates by the governor. The city of Decatur next to Atlanta began requiring masks inside grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses in the city on Tuesday. Decatur's ordinance does allow businesses to opt out of the requirement, but only if they post a sign at each public entrance saying they do not adhere to it.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Decatur, GA
Health
Decatur, GA
Government
City
Decatur, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Decatur, GA
Coronavirus
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Georgia#Ap#The Sci Fi#Covid#Wellstar Health Systems#Wsb Tv#Macon Judicial Circuit#Georgians#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Henri weakens to tropical storm

Hurricane Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm early on Sunday as it made landfall along the East Coast. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that Tropical Storm Henri made landfall around 12:15 p.m. ET along the coast of Rhode Island. The maximum reported wind speeds were 60 mph. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy