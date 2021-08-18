Cancel
Wisconsin DNR board chair says lawsuit to oust him is political

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

The chair of Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources policy board said Wednesday that a lawsuit seeking to remove him from the panel is politically motivated and that he has a right to continue serving, even as Senate Republicans have stalled confirmation of his replacement. Fred Prehn said in a telephone...

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

Wisconsin Statewpr.org

New Lawsuits Ask State, Federal Courts To Handle Wisconsin Redistricting

Two new lawsuits filed Monday asked courts to get involved in Wisconsin's next round of redistricting, including one by a conservative group telling Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices that they could potentially redraw the state's political lines themselves. The cases were the second and third redistricting lawsuits filed since the process...
PoliticsKenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Kaul Files Suit to Oust DNR's Prehn

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross and Associated Press Capitol Correspondent Scott Bauer discuss Attorney General Josh Kaul filing a lawsuit to force out the Department of Natural Resources Policy Board Chair Dr. Fred Prehn. The suit argues that state law allows some appointees to government boards to remain past the expiration of their terms if no replacement has been confirmed. Kaul argues that state law on DNR Board appointees includes no similar language. Prehn argues that Kaul's legal action is politically motivated, and that he has the right to continue serving. As reported by Associated Press, Prehn pointed to May 25 analysis by the Legislative Reference Bureau that concluded the state Supreme Court ruled in 1964 that holdover appointees can continue to serve until their replacement wins Senate confirmation. Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Prehn to the board in 2015. His term expired May 1. Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give his appointees majority control of the board. But Prehn has refused to step down, insisting he can remain in place until the Senate confirms Naas. The Republican-controlled body has yet to schedule a hearing on Naas’ appointment.
Lawcwbradio.com

Department of Natural Resources Chair Shocked by Lawsuit Against Him

(AP) The chairman of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources policy board said Wednesday that a lawsuit seeking to remove him from the panel is politically motivated and that he has a right to continue serving. Fred Prehn said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that Democratic Gov. Tony...
PoliticsDuluth News Tribune

AG Kaul files lawsuit seeking to force Walker appointee from DNR Board

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Tuesday, Aug. 17, that seeks to remove the chair of the Natural Resources Board, who has refused to leave after his term expired months ago. Kaul wants a Dane County Circuit Court judge to remove Dr. Fred Prehn from the board because...
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin DNR overrules board, sets wolf hunt limit at 300

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s wolf hunt this upcoming season will be larger than first expected. The state’s Department of Natural Resources board on Wednesday voted to overrule DNR staffers, and set a hunt limit of 300 wolves. DNR had originally suggested a limit of just 130 wolves. Board member...
Lansing, MIWLNS

AG Nessel: No charges for GOP Weiser

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is not charging Ron Weiser for using funds from the Michigan Republican Party (MIGOP) to pay Stan Grot for withdrawing from the Secretary of State race in 2018. Paying a candidate for office to withdraw from a statewide election is no doubt...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan Attorney General Nessel won't charge state GOP Chair Ron Weiser

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser won't face criminal charges over his use of party funds in a 2018 deal that required a candidate for secretary of state to abruptly end his campaign, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday. Nessel, a Democrat, said a conciliation agreement between Secretary...
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

Wisconsin DNR Identifies 92 New Waters As 'Impaired'

The number of waterbodies that are impaired in Wisconsin continues to grow. State environmental regulators are proposing to add 92 new bodies of water to the state’s list of polluted waters for 2022. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources identifies rivers and lakes with impaired water quality every two years...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.

