Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Planning To Open Antibody Infusion Center in Fort Worth

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas is planning to open a regional infusion center in Fort Worth where COVID-19 patients will have access to the same monoclonal antibody treatment Governor Greg Abbott has received. The governor announced Tuesday his daily COVID test had come back positive. Abbott said he’s been fully...

addison.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infusion#Antibody#Covid#Twitter#Regeneron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Texas Instruments Will Require All U.S. Employees to Show Proof of Vaccination by Oct. 29

Dallas-based Texas Instruments will require all U.S. employees and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29, the company said in an internal email. According to the message sent to employees last week, those who don’t comply with the mandate and don’t have an approved medical or religious exemption will be fired. The mandate applies to all employees, even those working from home full-time.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Plano ISD holds emergency board meeting on Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate ban

Plano ISD trustees are holding an emergency board meeting to discuss Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans school districts from mandating masks. Several districts -- including Dallas ISD -- are defying Abbott’s order and requiring masks in school, as a surge of COVID-19 cases coincides with the start of the new school year. It’s unclear whether Plano trustees will take action on masks Monday.
AdvocacyPosted by
DFW Community News

HungerMitao Month 2021

August, the month of India’s Independence, is now well known as HungerMitao (independence from hunger) Month Food Drive! This year, due to the alarming increase of COVID-19 Delta variant, the North Texas based Indian American community pivoted to a “Funds for Food Drive” benefiting the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB).
Collin County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Technicians Get Buses Ready to Roll for Collin County Nonprofit

The question, 'what else do you need?' led to something good for Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County. It got the nonprofit's four buses back in tip-top shape. "While meeting with the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County after a check presentation from our recent Mayfest donation, we talked about what other needs they had," explained Tony Carimi, Park Place Dealerships managing director. "The executive director mentioned they had a bus that wouldn't start. We sent a team over to assess the situation and discovered four of their buses needed repairs. Our team was able to get all four buses up and running before school started back."
Richardson, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Richardson ISD launches COVID-19 case portal

Richardson ISD has launched a portal tracking COVID-19 cases in the district for the 2021-22 school year. Less than one percent of students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year, according to the portal. Information on the portal includes the cumulative number of...
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Immigration attorney to open new office near Collin Creek Mall redevelopment in Plano

Jaime Barron, P.C.-Immigration Law Group plans to open a new branch office in September at 700 W. 15th St., Plano. The firm's immigration attorney services include helping companies with employees who are not U.S. citizens, assisting families with loved ones in foreign countries and helping with some limited civil attorney services. The branch office will be in the building formerly occupied by Payless shoe store near the Collin Creek Mall redevelopment project. 214-267-9300. www.jaimebarron.com.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Ebby Halliday Realtors Opens Office in Richland Chambers

Ebby Halliday Realtors announced the opening of its newest office, Ebby Richland Chambers, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday August 20. The office will serve the residential real estate needs of the Richland Chambers Reservoir area, a thriving lake community about an hour from Dallas County, as well as the greater Corsicana area. The new address is 10409 S. U.S. Highway 287 in Corsicana.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Is ‘Going Big’ With Texas Expansion

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Signs Inaugural Three-Store Deal in the State with More in Negotiation. Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is opening up new franchise opportunities in Texas after signing a three-store deal with franchise industry veterans Hector Haget and Khris Tate of Jefes Pizza, LLC. to develop in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. As the saying goes, everything’s bigger in Texas, and residents of the Lone Star State now can look forward to the brand’s famous 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and toppings that could fill a ten-gallon hat at locations dotting Collin County, including McKinney and Frisco. Other single-and multi-unit deals in the surrounding area are in process with details to be announced soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy