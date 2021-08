Preseason football is here, and that means it's crunch time for Fantasy Football draft prep. The quarterback position has undergone a lot of changes, and in 2020 we saw a clear Tier 1 of difference makers for the first time in a while. How will that impact a landscape that had shifted toward waiting to draft the position in one-quarterback leagues? We can't wait to find out, but for now, as always there will be value if you wait for it. There will also be quarterbacks who are over drafted, and that's what we'll be talking about.