Section 1A girls basketball will have a different look this season, particularly with Blooming Prairie having bumped up to Class AA. The Blossoms have been strong forever. Individually, Hayfield looks to have the most talent in Section 1A, and it is decidedly young talent. The Vikings’ top two players — and likely the two best players in the section — are incoming-sophomores Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver. Those two easily make our list of top-10 players as we take a “way-too-early” look at who’s who.