In a press conference Aug. 9, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a vaccine mandate for most state employees and health care workers, including in the private sector. Inslee was joined by King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who adopted the mandate for their respective jurisdictions. Aside from exemptions related to disability or a sincerely held religious belief, the governor has told these employees it is either get fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or get a different job. The message has stoked the 17-month-old flames in a partisan conflict of individualism versus collectivism in the face of a global pandemic. Democrats appear to champion vaccine distribution and access while Republicans hold tight to their right to choose.