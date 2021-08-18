Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Here's a look at the top 17 returning L-L League boys cross country runners in 2021 [list]

By JOHN WALK
Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championship was a rather melodramatic but historic finish. Graham Thomas won the meet by 24 seconds, becoming the first Penn Manor runner in about four decades to win L-L gold. Graham is now competing for Temple University. The prep days are also done for McCaskey grad Stephen Schousen, last year’s L-L bronze medalist, who is now running for Bucknell.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Lancaster, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lancaster, PA
City
Donegal, PA
Lebanon, PA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Cross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple University#Penn Manor#Bucknell#Piaa 3a#Cedar Crest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Henri weakens to tropical storm

Hurricane Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm early on Sunday as it made landfall along the East Coast. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that Tropical Storm Henri made landfall around 12:15 p.m. ET along the coast of Rhode Island. The maximum reported wind speeds were 60 mph. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy