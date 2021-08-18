Here's a look at the top 17 returning L-L League boys cross country runners in 2021 [list]
Last year, the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championship was a rather melodramatic but historic finish. Graham Thomas won the meet by 24 seconds, becoming the first Penn Manor runner in about four decades to win L-L gold. Graham is now competing for Temple University. The prep days are also done for McCaskey grad Stephen Schousen, last year’s L-L bronze medalist, who is now running for Bucknell.lancasteronline.com
