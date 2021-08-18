Here’s Where To Find Information And Support After Having A Miscarriage
In July, I had a second miscarriage. After finding out I was pregnant again, I’d allowed myself to feel some guarded excitement. Shaken by my first experience in November 2019, I was determined to slow down and take it easy. I told myself that, when the boat left the dock, I would be on it this time. The baby wraps donated by a friend would be filled, a room would be converted and our bikes would be modified to convey a little person around the city. Until then, absolutely everything I did was by the book.www.chatelaine.com
Comments / 0