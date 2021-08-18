SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

The reason people don't like hoverslam is because, if all goes well, 99% of the time, you won't need to stop and hover before landing. Everything will work correctly and you can have a smooth curve between re-entry and touching down. However - there will be this one time in a hundred where one of your engines is having a bad day, you misjudged your cross-range speed, there is a crater full of boulders where the computer says to land or some other thing will occur that isn't perfectly within operating procedures. On that one time in a hundred, you will be very glad that you aren't hoverslamming. You will have a moment to realise there is a problem and take action to avoid it ruining your day and the rest of your life. I think people can sense that this is the case. You don't need to be an uber engineer to know that things can go wrong. Cutting out all margin of error when returning a hundred people from orbit is highly dangerous.