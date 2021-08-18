Cancel
Chelan County, WA

Chelan County to require all visitors to wear masks in county offices

By Joe Utter
ifiberone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENATCHEE - Chelan County is requiring visitors to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, when visiting county offices. All county employees — vaccinated or not — will also be required to wear masks when in spaces shared with the public, including lobbies and elevators. Individual department directors and elected officials will be allowed to determine if their staff should wear masks while working.

