Infant Aubrey Jolene Smith

 7 days ago

Infant Aubrey Jolene Smith of Halifax County, VA passed away August 15, 2021. She was the daughter of Kristopher and Taylor Harvey Smith. Infant Aubrey Jolene Smith is survived by: Her Parents Kristopher and Taylor Smith of Halifax, her Siblings: Kendall Smith and Kamren Smith, Paternal Grandparents: Kenneth and Donna Smith of Clover, Maternal Grandfather: Eddie Harvey of Kenbridge, Maternal Great Grandfather: Corbett Harvey of Kenbridge.

