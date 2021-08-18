Cancel
Iroquois, IL

Iroquois West Board Agrees To Go With IASB, CDC On Masks, But Not Without Dissent

thegilmanstar.com
 5 days ago

There was a long and hard discussion Monday night among both Iroquois West board members and parents in the audience who have different thoughts about the wisdom and usefulness of protective masks to fight off the Covid pandemic, but in the end the IW board decided it was time to go with the recommendations of the Illinois Association of School Boards and the Center for Disease Control.

www.thegilmanstar.com

