NINE PERFECT STRANGERS: Interviews With Bobby Cannavale, Samara Weaving & Melvin Gregg

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu’s newest miniseries follows the events that transpire at a unique health and wellness spa, guided by the magnetic Nicole Kidman in the eight-episode, Nine Perfect Strangers. This mysterious and compelling show digs into the heart of why each of these fractured people are looking for healing, while maintaining some moments of laugh-out-loud humor.

About halfway through the first episode of Nine Perfect Strangers, Nicole Kidman’s ethereal Masha finds Frances (Melissa McCarthy) sobbing in her room. Frances has plenty of reasons to be crying. She’s been recently catfished by a man she thought was her soulmate, and her career is hanging by a thread. When Masha asks Frances why she almost didn’t make it to the wellness retreat she paid for, Frances says she doesn’t want to suffer. “You’re already suffering,” Masha calmly points out.
In Nine Perfect Strangers, no one is entirely what they seem. The new Hulu drama has a mysterious air to it, as nine people enter a wellness retreat in the hopes of healing their individual traumas. The more we learn about each character, the more complex they become — but this isn’t just the case for the guests. Running the Tranquillum House wellness retreat is a Russian woman with her own hidden depths, Nicole Kidman‘s Masha. At her side are dedicated employees, Yao (Manny Jacinto) and Delilah (Tiffany Boone).
Martin Carr reviews Amazon series Nine Perfect Strangers…. The talent behind this Hulu original, making its way onto Amazon this August beggars belief. Writer John-Henry Butterworth penned Edge of Tomorrow, Get On Up and Le Mans ‘66. Director Jonathan Levine was behind teenage zombie rom-com Warm Bodies, comedy drama 50/50 and had a hand in Seth Rogen hit Longshot. After all that, if you throw industry heavyweight David E. Kelley into the mix things start to get serious.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — What's your appetite for grandiose meta-musicals starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and a puppet baby named Annette? Mileage will almost certainly vary, but Leos Carax's “Annette," which opened the Cannes Film Festival last month, is certainly one of the most original movies of the year. After a brief run in theaters, it debuts Friday on Amazon Prime Video, bringing Carax's audacious and tormented opera into millions of homes. It will surely startle some who happen upon it. Just exactly what is this mechanical marionette singing about? But Carax's dark, dreamy vision, from a script and score by Ron and Russell Mael of the band Sparks, will reward those swept up in it with a startling and ultimately devastating tragedy about art and parenthood that reaches profound heights just as does bizarre fantasy. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it “a movie best experienced rather than described.”
Nine Perfect Strangers is the latest collaboration between Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley. Based on the novel of the same name, the story is about nine people who have come to a resort. Before long, they find all is not as it seems. The first episode mainly focuses on the introduction of all of the characters. Bringing an ensemble cast together is always a risk since it can be difficult to give everyone an interesting story. Even with the strong cast Nine Perfect Strangers boasts, it looks like Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale are going to get the bulk of the attention.
Hulu is about to introduce audiences to Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, the streamer’s eight-episode series debuts Wednesday, August 18. It’s set at a boutique health and wellness resort that promises to heal and transform people’s lives. Watching over the 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, who’s on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. Unfortunately, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what’s about to hit them.
The Nine Perfect Strangers actor shares tales of pandemic parenting and why he's starting to be a lot more choosy about his work. Bobby Cannavale cries himself to sleep every night. This is the second thing he tells me when we connect on Zoom in late-July. He's in his Brooklyn...
To prepare for her role as Jessica, a social-media influencer struggling with body dysmorphia in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, Samara Weaving got to scrolling. “I won’t name any names, but there were a couple [influencers] that I followed very heavily and tracked,” she says. Weaving’s character is the walking, talking, spray-tanned embodiment of a Facetuned Instagram post. “It made me look at myself and how I judge other people’s social media. We never know what someone else is going through,” Weaving says. “Just kind of Sesame Street ideals. We don’t know, so maybe don’t judge.”
Imagine this: a place on earth untouched by the pandemic. For all of 2020, that place was Byron Bay, Australia: a beach town located in the far-northeastern corner of the state of New South Wales, where there were zero cases of Covid-19 last year. At that time, the actress Samara Weaving was in the midst of filming the upcoming Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, a show based on author Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. The show follows a motley cast of characters seeking calm and refuge at a wellness center called Tranquillum House, which is run by an enigmatic, cult leader-like Russian woman named Masha, played by Nicole Kidman; it also stars Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, and Luke Evans.
What happens when you throw nine perfect strangers into a wellness retreat which blends meditation, dirt digging (read: grave digging), fasting and sack races, with the promise of complete physical and mental transformation at the end of the ten day course? You’ll come to realise that, as much as we all strive for it, there is no such thing as perfection and, if there was, everyone would be even more miserable than they already are. Just ask Ben (Melvin Gregg), one of the nine strangers, whose wife Jessica (Samara Weaving) has booked them into Tranquillum House as a means to reconnect as a couple.
What will these visitors experience in the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Nine Perfect Strangers is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, it appears to be a one-season mini-series). Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers here.
