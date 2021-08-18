HIGH POINT — Harvey Richard Hallman, age 84, widower of the late Jeanette Price Hallman, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Born in High Point, he was the son of the late Harvey Russell Hallman and Ruth Pope Hallman. Mr. Hallman was a U.S. Army Veteran and a graduate of High Point University. He was the owner of Electronic Data Magnetics and a member of Rich Fork Baptist Church. Mr. Hallman was a Board Member of High Point University and was a Pi Kappa Alpha. He was a member of the Counter Intelligence Agency (CIA) at Tom’s Restaurant, was an Elvis fan and loved to sing, and was the 100th member of Colonial Country Club. Mr. Hallman was very generous and contributed to many people and organizations. He was the number one fan at all of his children and grandchildren’s ballgames where he could be heard shouting “go baby go” or “shoot”.