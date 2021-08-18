Cancel
WILLIAMS: Message to Michael

By E. Faye Williams
washingtoninformer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Pompeo, I read your thoughts about America being “the greatest nation and greatest force for good on the planet, and it is up to us to keep it that way.” Obviously, you’ve never lived as a Black person, so with a few adjustments in your thinking, I could agree with you. If only you’d said America is the greatest nation and the greatest force for good on the planet for white people, I could agree with you. Understand that other people who’re not white haven’t had it as good as you have.

