Cleveland, OH

For first show back, Cleveland theater con-con tackles poorly received ‘Oliver Parker!’

By Bob Abelman
Morning Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2000, Cleveland’s convergence-continuum boasts a core mission to “produce contemporary, cutting-edge plays that examine our current culture in innovative, environmental settings.”. Mission accomplished with the staging of Elizabeth Meriwether’s jet-black comedy “Oliver Parker!” This will be the Tremont company’s first live production since the start of the pandemic.

www.morningjournal.com

