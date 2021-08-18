For first show back, Cleveland theater con-con tackles poorly received ‘Oliver Parker!’
Founded in 2000, Cleveland’s convergence-continuum boasts a core mission to “produce contemporary, cutting-edge plays that examine our current culture in innovative, environmental settings.”. Mission accomplished with the staging of Elizabeth Meriwether’s jet-black comedy “Oliver Parker!” This will be the Tremont company’s first live production since the start of the pandemic.www.morningjournal.com
Comments / 0