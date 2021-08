July was a busy month for the Texas Association of Counties (TAC). Early in the month, I traveled with members of the TAC Board of Directors and other county officials to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Conference. If you have not attended a NACo conference, I strongly encourage you to consider making the trip next year. The sessions were relevant and thought-provoking. We discussed many important issues including the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and broadband infrastructure for counties.