Maryland Law Enforcement: Announce Indictment of Multiple Members of “39 Babies” Gang

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictment of 11 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. (video)

The investigation into the criminal organization began as a result of the February 12, 2020 attempted murder of Perry Wainwright and homicide of Deonte Henderson, who was shot and killed in 600 block of Wyanoke Avenue in Baltimore City. Ballistics evidence revealed that the firearms used to kill Henderson and shoot Wainwright were linked through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) to multiple incidents including homicides, non-fatal shootings, firearm dischargings, carjackings, and other violent crimes.

Through links from the firearms used during the Wyanoke Avenue homicide, law enforcement learned that the individuals responsible were part of a gang masquerading as a rap group self-dubbed as the “39 Babies” - named after the Baltimore City zip code most of the members reside in, 21239 - or the “GreenTeam.” The criminal organization consists of at least 11 identified members that utilized firearms with great frequency in furtherance of their enterprise.

A long-term investigation revealed that the criminal organization conducted several retaliatory shootings including the December 2019 murder of 17-year-old London Stuckey in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue in Baltimore City; the July 2020 murder of Kyon Thomas in the 500 block of Sheridan Avenue in Baltimore City; the August 2020 murder of Andrew Frazier in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road in Baltimore City; eight attempted murders; discussed multiple murder-for-hire plots; illegally possessed and distributed drugs, mainly cocaine; and illegally possessed, sold, and traded firearms within and outside of their organization in Baltimore City.

The organization utilized threats and violence to control their territory and to punish adversaries. Members possessed firearms to protect their organization and their drug distribution territory. During the months-long investigation, members of the criminal organization frequently carried firearms and illegal drugs in their vehicles and homes. A total of 19 firearms were recovered during the investigation along with ammunition and approximately 109 flip-top containers of cocaine and oxycodone.

“Murder, assault and carjacking are among the hundreds of charges in the indictments of the members of the 39 Babies organization,” said Attorney General Frosh. “These men used threats and violence to control their territory and retaliate against adversaries. They flaunted guns and money on social media and in music videos. Our partnership with the ATF and the BPD enabled us to link these defendants to multiple violent crimes and bring the charges announced today.”

“The crimes detailed in this indictment show exactly the kind of offenders that ATF’s Crime Gun Enforcement Team, made up of ATF Special Agents and Baltimore Police Detectives, are focused on getting off the street,” said ATF Baltimore Assistant Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby. “Drugs were funneled into Baltimore communities; violent acts committed with no regard for human life or innocent bystanders; and firearms used freely to retaliate, harm, and murder. We are proud of the hard work accomplished by this team using crime gun intelligence, following up on every lead, and working alongside the Attorney General’s office to ensure these indictments came to fruition.”

“I want to thank the hard working men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, who worked in close collaboration with the ATF and Maryland Attorney General’s Office in bringing down this violent organization,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “We will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners in bringing to justice those that wish to cause harm to others and that are illegally trafficking firearms and drugs into our neighborhoods.”

Individuals Indicted

Gregory Beadles, Baltimore City

Pierre Briggs, Baltimore City

Damone Cornish, Baltimore City

Raequan Fields, Baltimore City

Stephen Harrington, Baltimore City

Datwain Jackson, Baltimore City

Karon Johnson, Baltimore City

J’Quan Powell, Baltimore City

Donye Thompson, Baltimore City

Ramell Wilson, Baltimore City

Jalen Wise, Baltimore County

All defendants are in custody except one. Jalen Wise remains a fugitive and ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. He is a 19-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, 6’ tall and weighing approximately 170 lbs. He is charged with Participation in a Criminal Organization – Conspiracy and Common Law Conspiracy – Conspiracy to Do a Lawful Act by Unlawful Means. Jalen Wise should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFtips@atf.gov.