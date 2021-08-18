Puls excited about the upcoming fall season
Lodi football coach Dave Puls is ready to get back to a normal season this fall. “Everybody is excited to get back to playing football in the fall like it is supposed to be,” Puls said. “It is so refreshing to be in a normal situation for a few weeks. It is also great that we are playing for something now. In the spring we were playing for the seniors and the love of the game, but now we have goals with rewards at the end, like conference titles and playoffs.”www.hngnews.com
