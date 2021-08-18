Cancel
Lodi, WI

Puls excited about the upcoming fall season

By Sam Rodriguez dttsports@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLodi football coach Dave Puls is ready to get back to a normal season this fall. “Everybody is excited to get back to playing football in the fall like it is supposed to be,” Puls said. “It is so refreshing to be in a normal situation for a few weeks. It is also great that we are playing for something now. In the spring we were playing for the seniors and the love of the game, but now we have goals with rewards at the end, like conference titles and playoffs.”

