Could Disney Lose Profits From Deadpool,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and More?

This is happening Disney foodies! As Walt Disney World continues its phased reopening of dining experiences and restaurants, we’re seeing more and more Guests flood back to the Parks, eager to once again be amidst the Disney magic. When Disney kicked off their reopening in summer 2020, many of the popular Disney buffet restaurants remained closed. Eventually, we started to see the return of these dining experiences such as The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom, Chef Mickey’s serving up Mickey waffles at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The dining experience at these restaurants was altered, however. Former Disney buffets became family-style serving with no sign of buffets returning in the near future. On top of that character dining was modified or removed altogether. Well, now, we’re happy to share that as of today, Walt Disney World has officially reopened its first buffet since the start of the pandemic at a favorite Disney Resort!