Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

Flint Teacher Blown Away By Stranger’s Kindness

By Jojo Girard
Posted by 
1470 WFNT
1470 WFNT
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Casey Purdy doesn't hold back when it comes to expressing her truth. And now she's been repaid for being brutally honest. Purdy told a Channel 12 news crew back in July, that she had to pick up an extra job in order to pay for supplies for her students. Steve...

wfnt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
195
Followers
372
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Flint, MI
Education
Saginaw, MI
Education
City
Flint, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 12 News#Tiktok#The Capitol Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Flint, MIPosted by
1470 WFNT

Flint’s Downtown Curfew for Back to the Bricks Starts Tonight

The annual Back to The Bricks week-long festival officially kicked off this week in downtown Flint. In order to keep a safe and family-friendly atmosphere, the Flint Police Department will issue a special events curfew ordinance that starts this evening. Who does the curfew affect?. The curfew affects any child...
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

Michigan School Hits Parents With $400,000 Bill Over Freedom of Information Act Inquiry

A group of parents was shocked to learn that their request for information from a local school district would cost them about $400,000. Parents in the Forest Hills Public School system made the request in May, under the Freedom of Information Act. The inquiry asked for "any and all writings" that contained the words diversity, equity, or inclusion, according to Yahoo News.
Detroit, MIPosted by
1470 WFNT

Nellie Pope, the Detroit Axe Murderess of 1895

“Lizzie Borden took an axe- And gave her mother forty whacks…”. So goes the old rhyme about the daughter who offed her mom and pop with the family axe…pop got his while lounging on a loveseat, mom was chopped in the bedroom. Now here comes the tale of Michigan murderess...
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

Snack Attack: These Four Potato Chip Brands are Made in Michigan

We love our craft beer in Michigan, but did you know handcrafted potato chips are a thing too? These four brands of tasty, crunchy chips are proudly made here. Michigan is known across the country and around the world for many things. We are the hub of the automotive industry. Motown took that assembly line concept and created the Sound of Young America. Gibson guitars fueled rock and rollers around the globe. Vernors, pasties and Mackinac Island fudge are uniquely ours. Although pizza was not invented in Michigan, five national chains that started here perfected it: Little Caesars, Domino's, Jet's Pizza, Cottage Inn and Hungry Howie's. Now, add potato chips to Michigan's pizza and craft beer empire.
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

Crazy Michigan Drinking Law You May Not Know

Do you have plans in the near future to enjoy an adult beverage? Since Grand Rapids is Beer City, a pint might be on your list. A pint is a pint, right? Not necessarily. The law says it's illegal to advertise or sell any glass of beer as a "pint" in Michigan unless that glass contains at least 16 ounces of beer. It's becoming more common for establishments to sell sell “pints” that don’t contain a proper pint of liquid.
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

Sign of the Times: This Former Michigan Sears Store is Now a Pot Dispensary

A store where you used to be able to buy garden tractors, shoes, and appliances is now the go-to store for pot. While the Sears store at Genesee Valley Center on Linden Road in Flint still sits empty, the building that was home to a Sears store in Coldwater, Michigan is now occupied by Skymint. The 4,000 foot space is the weed retailer's 15th location, located at 352 S. Willowbrook.
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

WATCH: Michigan Man Records 1,000 Sunrises

When was the last time you got up at the crack of dawn? It comes early. The early bird gets the worm. Or in this case, the sunrise. Could you get up before the sun for 1,000 days in a row? That's what one Michigan man is doing. @bugsysailorSunrise 810....
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

Woman Uses DNA Testing & Finds Siblings Living Just an Hour Away in Michigan [VIDEO]

It was a cancer diagnosis that led Lizzie Shaltz to use DNA testing, but she never thought she'd discover siblings she'd never known about living just an hour away. Shaltz tells Detroit's WDIV-TV that she knew she had been adopted and that her biological mother had opted for a closed adoption. The Lansing woman is a cancer survivor and when she began having other health issues, she decided to submit a DNA sample to MyHeritage.
Flint, MIPosted by
1470 WFNT

Getting to Know Flint From A to Z

Everyone seems to have an impression of Flint, but do they really know what we're all about? The Flint Water Crisis put our city in the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and if I had a nickel for every time someone has opined about the Buick City based solely on watching 'Roger & Me,' well, I'd have a lot of nickels.
Swartz Creek, MIPosted by
1470 WFNT

Swartz Creek Schools Leave Masking Decision to Families

Families with kids attending Swartz Creek Community Schools will have a choice when it comes to masks this fall. In a recent letter to the families of Swartz Creek Community Schools, parents and students were notified that wearing masks this fall will be left to families to decide. With the school year fast approaching, many families were beginning to wonder want the fall would look like.

Comments / 0

Community Policy