Flint Teacher Blown Away By Stranger’s Kindness

We love our craft beer in Michigan, but did you know handcrafted potato chips are a thing too? These four brands of tasty, crunchy chips are proudly made here. Michigan is known across the country and around the world for many things. We are the hub of the automotive industry. Motown took that assembly line concept and created the Sound of Young America. Gibson guitars fueled rock and rollers around the globe. Vernors, pasties and Mackinac Island fudge are uniquely ours. Although pizza was not invented in Michigan, five national chains that started here perfected it: Little Caesars, Domino's, Jet's Pizza, Cottage Inn and Hungry Howie's. Now, add potato chips to Michigan's pizza and craft beer empire.