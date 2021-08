In pretty much every field of human activity, positive social impact is often achieved at the cost of reduced financial outcomes. This is due to our collective failure in attributing externality costs to those generating the damage in the first place. Without the correct system of socio-political incentives, individuals like me and you are left with the question: ‘do I want to invest my skills towards a greater good, or rather towards personal gains?’. The answer is so deeply personal that it would be hard for me to convince anyone to change their position on it. On a personal level, I think our professional endeavors will always have their ups and downs; knowing that you’re working towards a greater good is a very good ‘stabilizer’ that has helped me find the balance time and time again.