Originally from the Bronx, Steve Contino is a singer & songwriter who followed love to South Carolina. He has been playing drums since the age of ten and picked up the guitar only about five years ago, after spending many years in the corporate world. The artist believes it is never too late to follow one’s dreams, which is also reflected in his budding career. Although it may seem that Contino has started late, at an age when most people would shy away from pursuing a career in music, Contino’s talents make up for it all.