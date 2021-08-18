Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Daniel Craig Plans to "Give Away" His Wealth, Calling Inheritances "Quite Distasteful"

By Alex Lauer
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching Daniel Craig play the Aston-Martin-driving, tailored-suit-wearing spy James Bond for the last 15 years, it’s easy to conflate the actor with the character. But it’s good to remember the Englishman behind 007 is actually pretty down to earth; he’s been known to drink Guinness instead of shaken martinis, and he comes from humble beginnings where he “left home as a teenager and never looked back.”

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Andrew Carnegie
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Fiona Loudon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inheritances#Englishman#Guinness#Covid#Insidehook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig’s Relationship Timeline

The perfect timing! After being friends for years, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig formed a romantic relationship after working on their first project together. In February 2010, Weisz and Craig connected on the set of Dream House. Several months later, the Lovely Bones actress split from director Darren Aronofsky after nine years together. The former couple welcomed son Henry in 2006.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Daniel Craig Says He Plans on Doing This Surprising Thing With His Fortune

Daniel Craig knows exactly how much money he wants to have at the end of his life: none. In a resurfaced interview with the UK magazine Saga, the James Bond star explained that he does not believe in leaving inheritances and that his philosophy on wealth means not keeping it all for yourself and your family. As a major movie star, there's no doubt that Craig has a lot of money—he reportedly made $25 million for starring in the upcoming 007 film, No Time to Die—and he's very clear on his stance when it comes to handling it. Read on to see what Craig had to tell the magazine about his fortune and to learn more about his two kids.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Daniel Craig and More Celebrities Not Leaving Their Children Inheritances

On their own! Daniel Craig, Ashton Kutcher and more celebrity parents have decided not to leave their children with trust funds. “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” the Defiance actor told Candis in an August 2021 interview. “I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too. But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Daniel Craig makes very surprising comments about his children

Daniel Craig is notoriously private when it comes to his family. And his latest comments have certainly come as a surprise to fans. The James Bond star is a proud father to two children; Ella, 29, from his relationship with Fiona Loudon and a two-year-old daughter, whose name has not been disclosed, with wife Rachel Weisz.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Daniel Craig Will Not Leave Ca$h to Kids

Daniel Craig plans to leave his inheritance to his kids because it’s “distasteful.”. “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful,” he recently told the UK’s Candis Magazine. “My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”
CelebritiesSilicon Valley

Daniel Craig, like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, won’t leave his fortune to kids

Daniel Craig is the latest rich person to proclaim that he finds inherited wealth “distasteful” and, therefore, won’t pass on his fortune to his children. “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful,” the 53-year-old star of five James Bond films recently told UK’s Candis Magazine, Page Six reported. “My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”
Moviesgamingideology.com

James Bond: Which 007 movie has the only time James Bond drops an F-bomb?

James Bond may be a gentleman spy, there’s one time he dropped an F-bomb in the 007 movies. The scene was cleverly hidden in 1987’s The Living Daylights, Timothy Dalton’s debut as Bond. Since most 007 movies are either 12As or PGs, it may be surprising to some that the MI6 agent would use the F word in one of his movies.
Moviesgamingideology.com

James Bond auditions: why was Daniel Craig chosen over Henry Cavill for Casino Royale?

In 2005, EON Productions held James Bond auditions for the successor to Pierce Brosnan in the original 007 story and reboot Casino Royale. Of course, a 37-year-old and little-known Daniel Craig played the part of his life, beating some of his peers. He famously pitted himself against future Superman Henry Cavill, then just 22, and ER actor Goran Visnjic among others.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Daniel Craig Is Worth $180 Million But His Kids Aren’t Getting His Money

If you’re lucky enough to be the offspring of Daniel Craig, you’ve likely inherited his debonair good looks and effortless charm. That’s about all you’d be inheriting, as Craig has just revealed that his children won’t collect his fortune after his death. His kids will have to earn their money like the rest of us — by going to work, as the actor finds the tradition of leaving his wealth to his children “quite distasteful,” and plans to donate his estate.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Here’s Why Daniel Craig’s $160 Million Fortune Won’t Be Passed Down to His Children.

Here’s Why Daniel Craig’s $160 Million Fortune Won’t Be Passed Down to His Children. In the long-running secret agent franchise, Daniel Craig is the latest actor to play James Bond, also known as Agent 007, in the iconic role. Despite the fact that he has amassed a sizable wealth through his acting profession, the British actor has stated that he has no plans to leave his fortune to his children.
CelebritiesNME

Daniel Craig reportedly becomes Hollywood’s highest paid film star

Daniel Craig has reportedly become Hollywood’s highest paid film star. That’s according to a new report in Variety which claims Craig recently earned more than $100million (£73million) thanks to the sale of two Knives Out sequels to Netflix. According to Variety, the amount “can be attributed to the fact that...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Eva Green does not want a female successor for Daniel Craig

Eva Green is convinced that a female James Bond would “make no sense”. The 38-year-old actress, who portrayed Vesper Lynd in ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006, is “for women,” but she believes the gender of the legendary agent shouldn’t change if her former colleague Daniel Craig steps down as the charming spy . She told Variety: “I’m for women, but I really think James Bond should continue to be a man. It doesn’t make sense to me for him to be a woman. Women can play different characters. They can play in action films and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man, not Jane Bond. “
CelebritiesTelegraph

It’s a bit rich for Daniel Craig to lecture us on inheritance

Afghanistan is falling, southern Europe is burning, and the world is in the midst of a pandemic… so thank the Lord and little Baby Jesus that Daniel Craig has chosen to enlighten us all on a subject close to everyone’s hearts: inheritance. “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” he said, in an interview this week. “I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Would Casino Royale’s Director Helm Another Bond Movie Following No Time To Die? Here’s The Latest

No Time To Die, the final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, is gearing back up for its release after numerous delays due to the global pandemic and has shared some thrilling new footage. The 6th Craig Bond film has been described as a perfect bookend to the story that started with Casino Royale in 2006. Casino Royale was the perfect starting point for Craig as James Bond and set a strong base for the movies that would follow. Could Casino Royale’s director helm another Bond movie following No Time To Die?
MoviesTVOvermind

What a Former James Bond Director Thinks about The Franchise’s Future

If one is going by the words of Martin Campbell it might be a little while until we get to see another chapter of James Bond appear on the big screen. If anyone is wondering why they might have had their eyes and ears covered for the last year or so since the pandemic hit and everything started getting delayed. No Time to Die wasn’t spared any more than any other movie, as it’s been delayed time and again and at this point is still being waited on as Daniel Craig has already announced that he’ll be moving on after this movie. That means that another James Bond needs to be found and broken in to make the next movie possible, and it still doesn’t sound as though that has happened yet. There are several picks that many people feel would be a great fit for the super spy, but as of yet, it sounds as though nothing has really stuck firmly enough to make it work. Some want Bond to be a person of color, others want a female Bond, but very few are of the mind that there might be an option APART from another Bond. Campbell had this to say per We Got This Covered:
MoviesDen of Geek

Casino Royale and GoldenEye Director on What’s Next for James Bond

While one doesn’t think of the James Bond film series as a director-driven franchise, there have nevertheless been filmmakers throughout 007’s nearly 60-year cinematic career who have defined or developed the character at different stages. Yet only one director has had the chance to reboot and reinvent the character twice,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy