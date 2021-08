With the white population declining in Connecticut and around the nation, newly released U.S. Census figures show historic growth among people who identify as multiracial. “Our analysis of the 2020 census results show that the U.S. population is much more multiracial and more racially and ethnically diverse than what we measured in the past,’’ Nicholas Jones, director of race and ethnic research and outreach for the population division of the U.S. Census Bureau said during a teleconference with reporters on Thursday, the date the data was released.