The Heat Warps is a new blog documenting every live tape of the Miles Davis band between 1969 and 1975, and if you’ve never heard Davis’ music from that period—or have only heard comparatively tame documents of the time like In a Silent Way and Bitches Brew—it’s time to dive in. This might be some of the furthest-out electric music ever devised, and though many of the bootlegs The Heat Warps digs up are of questionable sound quality, the music is rarely anything less than stupefying.