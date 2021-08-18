Cancel
Aye aye, Cap: Anthony Mackie to star in Marvel’s ‘Captain America 4’

By Allison Shoemaker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Steve Rogers still prominently appears in the logo that precedes each and every Marvel Studios title, on screens both big and small. But while that Cap lives on in that logo (and the hearts of fans), there’s a new Cap in town. Deadline reports that, per its sources,...

Zoe Saldana
Carl Lumbly
Anthony Mackie
Chris Evans
Sebastian Stan
Chadwick Boseman
Tupac Shakur
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
Comicsepicstream.com

Captain Marvel Has Just Killed An Avenger

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers might be a photon-blasting heroine of justice in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it looks like Captain Marvel is heading towards a much darker path in the comics. Revealing The Last Avenger arc for the current Captain Marvel series, Marvel Comics has been showcasing a different...
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Says Andrew Garfield's Web-Shooters Don't Make Sense

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's first trailer. There have been many casting rumors about the film circulating for the last year, including the longstanding belief that the movie will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end ... So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me." Whether or not Holland is lying about the other actors' involvement, he did recently comment on Garfield's Spider-Man and admitted he didn't quite understand his character's version of web-shooters.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Director Offers Explanation For Recent Recasting in the MCU

This week begins a brand new chapter for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an almost subdued announcement when compared to its predecessor’s, Marvel’s next foray into small-screen entertainment has been quickly gaining steam. One of the more interesting elements regarding What If…? is how most of the MCU’s actors...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: Was Robert Downey Jr the franchise’s worst mistake?

As with Chris Evans or Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr went down in Marvel history. In Avengers: endgame (2019) his character, Iron Man, dies in order to save his team, which meant the end of the actor in the franchise. However, despite the passing of the years, his passage through the MCU is unforgettable and even irreplaceable.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Captain America 4: Everything we know so far

Anthony Mackie is flying into Captain America 4. The star has reportedly signed a deal to carry the Captain America shield and headline his first Marvel film. His character, Sam Wilson, took up the mantle in the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He will take over for his friend, Steve Rogers, portrayed by Chris Evans in the first three Captain America movies and Avengers team-ups.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Officially Recasts Iron Man, Gives First Look

When Marvel Studios’ first foray into animation — a series called What If…? — was announced, Marvel fans weren’t sure how many of their favorite MCU stars would be returning for the project. As it turns out, quite a few Avengers franchise actors decided to make the leap from live-action to the new animated series, which debuted on Disney+ on August 11, 2021.
TV & VideosComicBook

X-Men Star Evan Peters on “Meta” Marvel Return in WandaVision: “Give the Credit to Kevin Feige”

Former X-Men star Evan Peters credits Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige for his "weirdly meta" Marvel return in WandaVision, where Peters seemingly reprises his role as the mutant Quicksilver — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Episode 5 of the Disney+ series, "On a Very Special Episode...," ends with the reveal of a very special guest star: a "recast" Pietro (Peters), the supposed sibling of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who grieved the death of her brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) in Avengers: Age of Ultron. But it was the witch Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) Harkness all along who "cast" Quicksilver — actually Westview, New Jersey resident Ralph Bohner — as this fake Pietro.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel Studios’ Eternals Characters Featured on Marvel Variant Covers

Marvel's Eternals will make their debut on the big screen in November. To celebrate, the cinematic versions of Jack Kirby's characters appear on new variant covers to Marvel Comics' ongoing Eternals series. Marvel Comics this month announced a series of Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired variant covers releasing for issues of Iron Man, Avengers, Thor, and the new Iron Man and Captain America team-up series. With the Eternals' MCU debut around the corners, the publisher revealed two variant covers featuring the film's Eternals cast releasing for Eternals #7. The issue begins a new story in Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic's ongoing saga. Artists Clayton Henry and Alexander Lozano each created a cover. The feature renditions of the live-action Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more. Take a look below.
TV Seriesfsunews.com

Marvel Studios' 'What If...?' explores alternative realities for the MCU

Marvel Studios has kept fans busy so far in 2021, kicking off phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with multiple Disney+ hit shows such as “Wandavision,” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki.” Their newest animated series “What If…?” looks set to offer something completely different and unique to the MCU.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Black Panther Sequel: Riri Williams, Ironheart, To Get Wakandan Armor

Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige let it be known that Riri Williams, Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, would appear in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie and her own Disney+ TV series. But I have heard the gossip from one of my own sources that it is far more than that. The lowdown is that she will have a very prominent role in the movie indeed and that Riri Williams will get access to Wakanda's finest technology. And as a result, Riri will be getting a Wankanda-style armour suit, made of Vibranium and full of Wakandan technology.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘What If…?’: Kevin Feige Says Season 2 Will Explore Phase 4 MCU Films

Kevin Feige confirmed that Season 2 of What If…? will explore Phase 4 MCU movies. The first two episodes of Marvel Studios’ new animated series What If…? explored alternate timelines in which Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became the First Avenger as Captain Carter and T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. With more episodes and a second season on the way, fans are curious to see what other different MCU stories will be reimagined. Well, Kevin Feige teased that Phase 4 movies will soon be explored.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ironheart will appear for the first time in Black Panther 2

A few days after one year of the death from Chadwick Boseman At 43 years of age from colon cancer, the actor’s fans are more moved than ever. After a tribute in the last episode of What If…? Marvel Studios He keeps it very present in his productions. Is that the protagonist of Black Panther won the hearts of everyone who loves movies of Superheros And now they put their expectations on the sequel. And good news came this week for them: in Wakanda Forever will also have its first appearance Ironheart.

