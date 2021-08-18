Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Two women dead after shooting at Indiana factory: Sheriff's office

By William Mansell, Mark Osborne and Will McDuffie, ABC News
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKKqc_0bVok0Ko00

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The two people shot dead Wednesday at an NHK factory in Frankfort, Indiana, were employees of the company -- a grandmother and granddaughter who were arriving for their shift, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged suspect, 26-year-old Gary C. Ferrell, was an employee at the factory is in custody, authorities said.

Ferrell is believed to have finished his shift before shooting 21-year-old Promise Mays and 62-year-old Pamela Sled, Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said at a press briefing Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office said 911 calls came in at 4:15 p.m. local time. Shortly after, it warned residents to avoid the area due to the "active scene."

When deputies showed up, Ferrell jumped in a car and drove away from the scene, but was tracked down by police about a minute later, authorities said. Ferrell crashed his car after a high-speed pursuit and was taken into custody. He was not injured in the minor accident, Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly said.

An investigation is ongoing and the sheriff had no information on a motive. Kelly said they could not provide other information about the relationship between Ferrell and the victims.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of NHK Seating of America in Frankfurt, Indiana. The plant manufactures seats and seating parts for a Subaru plant in nearby Lafayette.

"Please avoid the area of our new NHK," the sheriff's office wrote shortly after the incident began. "This is an active scene."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
38K+
Followers
59K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, IN
City
Mays, IN
Clinton County, IN
Crime & Safety
Frankfort, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Clinton County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sheriff#Nhk Seating Of America#Subaru#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Preble County, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Boyfriend accused in death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson planning to plead guilty to charges

BUTLER COUNTY — The boyfriend of a mother who pleaded guilty to killing her 6-year-old son is planning to plead guilty to four of the charges against him. James Hamilton, 42, had been facing 15 charges including kidnapping, abduction, endangering children, and others. He’s planning to plead guilty to two counts of child endangering and one count each of gross abuse of a corpse and kidnapping.
Fairborn, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal shooting in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted in the shooting death and robbery of another man in Fairborn. Rashawn Cochran, 26, pled guilty after killing Jarrell Plummer, who Fairborn police found lying in a corner of his living room with gunshot wounds on November 20, 2016, according to a release from Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes.
Colorado StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Stolen license plate leaves Colorado city on hook for nearly $1,600 in tolls

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Colorado city has paid nearly $1,600 in toll fees billed to a woman whose stolen license plate was being used by an employee. According to internal police communications obtained by The Denver Gazette, Sgt. Stephen Schulz with the Longmont Police Department is accused of taking a stolen license plate from the department’s property and evidence room and using it on an unmarked, take-home police truck.
Warren County, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

State Highway Patrol announced OVI checkpoint this week

WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI sobriety checkpoint in Lebanon sometime this week. Troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to intercept impaired drivers this week in Warren County, according to a news release. >>F-16 fighter jets night training begins tonight. The location where the checkpoint...
Posted by
WHIO Dayton

Wallaby on the loose in Pennsylvania caught

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — An escaped wallaby that had been spotted hopping through multiple yards for days was captured on Wednesday, Pennsylvania wildlife officials said. The marsupial was snared by game wardens around 11 a.m. after getting calls from residents who spotted it in a field near Bethel Township, PennLive reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy