Two women dead after shooting at Indiana factory: Sheriff's office

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The two people shot dead Wednesday at an NHK factory in Frankfort, Indiana, were employees of the company -- a grandmother and granddaughter who were arriving for their shift, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged suspect, 26-year-old Gary C. Ferrell, was an employee at the factory is in custody, authorities said.

Ferrell is believed to have finished his shift before shooting 21-year-old Promise Mays and 62-year-old Pamela Sled, Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said at a press briefing Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office said 911 calls came in at 4:15 p.m. local time. Shortly after, it warned residents to avoid the area due to the "active scene."

When deputies showed up, Ferrell jumped in a car and drove away from the scene, but was tracked down by police about a minute later, authorities said. Ferrell crashed his car after a high-speed pursuit and was taken into custody. He was not injured in the minor accident, Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly said.

An investigation is ongoing and the sheriff had no information on a motive. Kelly said they could not provide other information about the relationship between Ferrell and the victims.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of NHK Seating of America in Frankfurt, Indiana. The plant manufactures seats and seating parts for a Subaru plant in nearby Lafayette.

"Please avoid the area of our new NHK," the sheriff's office wrote shortly after the incident began. "This is an active scene."

