Cool Down with Quick & Easy Peach Frozen Yogurt

Here is a potentially hot take from someone whose job it is to tell you exactly how long to roast a chicken: I think the best recipes are the ones that read like MadLibs. Yes, cooking method guidelines and timing suggestions are important, but in the ingredient department, nothing beats some wiggle room. Instead of a hard-and-fast list that sends me to the grocery store, I want an any-fruit galette, emphasis on the any, or a side of grilled vegetables featuring whatever I already have. Recipes that bend to accommodate my fridge, pantry, and preferences are king, and space to riff inevitably turns me into a repeat visitor as well—I’ll come back again and again to try a new permutation once I’ve got the formula down. Sue me: I love to customize! And that is why the Any Way Ice Cream Icebox Cake is my song of the summer.