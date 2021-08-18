COLUMN: The lug-nut specialist

Yes, I am a crazy fanatic NASCAR fan. I love the smell of racing fuel and watching those loud cars — especially the one with the 9 on the door — go around in circles for hours at a time, and I have been lucky enough to attend many races over the last several years. I am also very thankful that my friend Walter, who works in the NASCAR circuit for Fox and NBC Sports, has allowed me to tag along behind the scenes at various racetracks across the country.