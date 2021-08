This is the sixth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position groups. Arkansas was seven points away from making a bowl game last season. The Hogs finished the year 3-7 to the surprise of many. However, three of their seven losses were by a combined seven points (28-30 to Auburn, 24-27 to LSU, and 48-50 to Missouri). Had the Razorbacks managed to have those swing games go their way, they would have been staring at what felt like a near-impossible 6-6 record en route to their first bowl berth since 2016.