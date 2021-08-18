St. Peter American Legion, Auxiliary celebrate century mark
The St. Peter Willam R. Witty American Legion Post 37 is celebrating 100 years with a community event 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. The celebration is actually two years late, as the post was founded in 1919, according to St. Peter Herald and St. Peter Free Press archives. Of course, COVID-19 has had something to say about large gatherings over the last year and more, but with events back on in recent months, the post is ready to mark the occassion.www.southernminn.com
