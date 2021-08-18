Cancel
Adam Joseph Persails

Tri-County Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Joseph Persails - age 39, of Flint, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. Committal service 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Great Lakes National Cemetery 4900 Belford Rd., Holly. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow North End Baptist Church, 7360 Clio Road, Mount Morris. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions would be appreciated to the family. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St., Linden. Adam was born September 10, 1981 in Flint, The son of Joseph C. and LaVonna (Hutchison) Persails. He served in the U.S.Army. Adam enjoyed fishing, hunting and his pet dogs. Adam is survived by his son, Nicholas Persails; daughter, Alyssa Persails; parents, Joseph (Linda) Persails and LaVonna (Bill) Hutchison; siblings, Michelle, Robyn, Ashley, Stephanie, Cheyenne, and Dakota; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Robinlynn Westling. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

