Also at the MA meeting, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Lieutenant Butch Arnoldi reported on a plethora of crimes that occurred in the area this summer, including a theft from an unlocked vehicle on Butterfly Lane, vehicle broken into on San Leandro Lane, construction trailer broken into on Woodley Road, residential burglary on Cota Lane, vandalism on mailboxes on Sycamore Canyon, trespassing on San Ysidro Road, burglary on El Bosque, grand theft from the Miramar Resort, mail stolen from Barker Pass, trespassing at the cemetery, stolen mail on Toro Canyon, DUI at Hot Springs, noise nuisance from a wedding reception on Sycamore Canyon, and commercial burglaries in the Upper Village and in Summerland. Arnoldi reported that the crime rate has not increased over last year and reiterated that residents should be vigilant and lock their vehicles and homes at all times.