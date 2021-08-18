Bedrock Fire burns residences, prompts evacuations
The Bedrock Fire, that ignited north of Lenore on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 11, led to the evacuation of Lenore residents about two hours after the fire was first reported, which was around 1:05 p.m. The wildland fire rapidly grew to 6,000 acres that first night. As of this Tuesday, Aug. 17, the fire was 51% contained. It’s located on the north side of Highway 12, between Lewiston and Orofino, approximately 26 miles east of Lewiston and 16 miles west of Orofino. The fire had burned 11,251 acres on Tuesday. All evacuations had been transitioned to “Ready” status at press time on Tuesday. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in effect.www.clearwatertribune.com
Comments / 0