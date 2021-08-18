USDA offers disaster assistance to Idaho farmers and livestock producers impacted by drought

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 65% of Wisconsin farmers own or use a desktop or laptop computer in their operations. A U.S. Department of Agriculture report last week said the Wisconsin farmers’ computer use is 2 percent less than the number of computers used by farmers across the United States. Wisconsin farmers using smart phones in their business was at 67%, 10% less than the national average. About 82% of Wisconsin farms have Internet access, which is unchanged from 2019 and equal to the U.S. average. Cellular was the most common methods, in order of use, state farmers are using to access the Internet; broadband – DSL, cable and fiber optic – and satellite. 15% of Wisconsin farmers reported that they’re using technology such as global positioning systems in precision-agriculture programs, which is 10% fewer than the 25% national farmers who use GPS in precision agriculture.