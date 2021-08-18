Cancel
Idaho State

USDA offers disaster assistance to Idaho farmers and livestock producers impacted by drought

 5 days ago

Idaho agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by the ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. As agricultural producers move into recovery mode and assess damages, they should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.

